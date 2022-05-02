Socastee track star looks to overcome injuries to achieve his goals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - What started as something to help him get better on the football field his freshman year turned into his passion.

Socastee High School senior Tariq Hill’s journey on the track hasn’t been easy, but the outcome has been worth it.

“I don’t know actually to be honest,” said Hills about where his love for running came from. “I actually talked to a couple of my teammates about it. It was like, ‘what got you into running?’ I was like I don’t know I just fell in love. I think it’s the fact that I like to compete and that’s what track is all about. If you like to compete track is definitely the sport.”

In Hills’ short running career, he’s broken the school record four different time in the 400-meter. At the 2021 5A State meet, he took home the title in the 400-meter.

“There’s races I’ve lost, races I’ve won. It doesn’t matter what you do. At a track meet you always have fun and that’s how I really fell in love with track,” Hills said.

Last year’s achievements meant he had to work though a tweak in his hip flexor earlier in the season. This year, he’s in a similar boat. With the state championship just a few weeks away, a hamstring injury means a lot of stretching and rest for the local senior.

Hills has expectations to run track in college, but his ultimate goal would be to compete in the Olympics.

“No matter what happens, don’t let it hold you back,” said Hills. “Minor setbacks. Whatever happens, just keep pushing yourself and whatever you do. You’ll get back to where you were and even better”.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.