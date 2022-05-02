SkyWheel reopens after late-night fire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The SkyWheel is open again after a fire last week!

The attraction temporarily closed after the fire, which damaged part of the loading deck and a nearby gondola. Crew members and passengers were not on-site at the time.

SkyWheel thanked the crew for working tirelessly to clean up as well as the fire and police departments for their quick response.

The SkyWheel passed its safety inspections on Monday morning.

There is no information yet as to what caused the fire.

