Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SkyWheel reopens after late-night fire

The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel along Ocean Boulevard.
The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel along Ocean Boulevard.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The SkyWheel is open again after a fire last week!

The attraction temporarily closed after the fire, which damaged part of the loading deck and a nearby gondola. Crew members and passengers were not on-site at the time.

SkyWheel thanked the crew for working tirelessly to clean up as well as the fire and police departments for their quick response.

The SkyWheel passed its safety inspections on Monday morning.

There is no information yet as to what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 in custody after police investigation in Socastee
38-year-old man hit, killed along Highway 90 was construction worker in work zone, SCHP confirms
Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small fire at the SkyWheel overnight.
Small fire overnight forces SkyWheel to temporarily close
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle...
Coroner’s office identifies 62-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Conway
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach expects rise in tourism this season
A joint operation by Horry County police and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has led to a...
Joint operation across Carolina border leads to drug seizure, arrests of Myrtle Beach men
A sea turtle ‘crawl’ is the track left by a female coming ashore to find a suitable place to...
South Carolina’s first sea turtle nest of the year laid
.
WMBF News ALEXA May 2 p.m.
Horry County police investigate shots fired near CCU’s campus
Horry County police investigate shots fired near CCU’s campus