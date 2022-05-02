Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC gas prices climb for a second week

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.57 while the...
The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.57 while the highest was $4.29, a difference of 72 cents per gallon.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina rose for the second straight week.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state showed an increase of 6.6 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $3.82. That’s 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.22 higher than one year ago.

“Gasoline prices have continued their rally in the last week with oil prices sustaining higher levels, but the real story has been diesel fuel, which has skyrocketed to its highest level ever seen,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “Diesel is now $1 per gallon or more in many areas compared to gasoline.”

The cheapest station in the state as of Monday morning posted a price of $3.57 while the highest was $4.29, a difference of 72 cents per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Monday morning was at a station in Summerville selling gas for $3.64 per gallon.

The national average also rose, climbing 6.9 cents per gallon to $4.17, one cent lower than a month ago and $1.29 higher than one year ago.

De Haan says while gas prices could continue to rise, it’s the rise in diesel prices that could have a more widespread impact.

“The meteoric rise in diesel prices is likely to continue for the first half of the week at least, while gasoline prices could continue to see a slow but steady rise,” De Haan said. “For now, the rising cost of diesel will surely be felt in the grocery store, hardware store or on your next flight as jet fuel prices accelerate, leading to a continued rise in inflation likely to ripple across the economy.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 in custody after police investigation in Socastee
Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small fire at the SkyWheel overnight.
Small fire overnight forces SkyWheel to temporarily close
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Report: Rotting bodies found at a funeral home.
Investigators find flies, rotting bodies at funeral home after family complaints

Latest News

Marion County Sheriff's Deputy Donald Ray Hayes
Marion County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen deputy on 35th anniversary of his death
Locals in Murrells Inlet pick up litter in the area
Volunteers help out during annual Spring Tide Clean Up in Murrells Inlet
Volunteers help out during annual Spring Tide Clean Up in Murrells Inlet
Volunteers help out during annual Spring Tide Clean Up in Murrells Inlet
An Amber Alert issued for a 17-year-old out of Winston-Salem has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 17-year-old reported missing out of Winston-Salem
ALEXA AM NEWS (5-2-22)