Rezoning for healthcare facility, Dollar General will not move forward

By S.E. Jenkins
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The rezoning request for a new healthcare facility and a Dollar General location in Conway will not move forward.

At the Conway City Council meeting Monday night, the applicants rescinded their request and did not go before the council.

The original request was to change the area from a Core Commercial Zone to a Highway Commercial Zone.

The planning commission withdrew the recommendation for rezoning last month, saying there was misinformation about the community appearance board reviewing the plans.

Dollar General and Healthcare Partners can still proceed with their plans under the current zoning in place if they want to.

