Prosecutors want boy, 12, tried as adult in school killing

Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, S.C., on...
Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, S.C., on March 31, 2022.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP) - Prosecutors say a 12-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his classmate in a South Carolina middle school hallway should be tried as an adult on a murder charge.

Monday’s request by prosecutors to move the case out of Family Court did not include any explanation on why the boy should be charged as an adult. Murder carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison in South Carolina.

If he is convicted as a juvenile, he couldn’t be kept in jail after he turns 22.

Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was shot during a class change at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville on March 31.

The shooter’s name is being withheld due to his age.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

