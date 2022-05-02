Police: Man charged in Socastee investigation fired gun from driveway, hitting two homes

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department has identified the man at the center of a police investigation over the weekend in the Socastee area.

Police have charged David M. Rhoades, 62, with two counts of discharging firearms into a dwelling.

According to a report from HCPD, officers responded to Everett Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday for a shots fired call.

A resident told police a man, later identified as Rhoades, walked to the end of his driveway and began firing a gun down the road in two separate directions.

Police reportedly set up a perimeter around Rhoades’ residence and tried to contact him, both by phone and through a PA system.

The report stated that officers reached Rhoades by phone several times, but he was “yelling and using profanity,” hanging up each time.

As they began evacuating nearby homes, police said they learned two homes had been hit by Rhoades’ gunfire.

A special operations team with HCPD took over negotiations and eventually entered Rhoades’ home where he was taken into custody around 11 p.m., according to the report.

Police said a handgun was found on a bedside table next to Rhoades. Several spent shell casings were reportedly found in his driveway.

As of Monday morning, Rhoades remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bail has been set on his charges.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.