NCHP: Two teens killed in Robeson County after car hits pole, flips on its roof

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two teenagers were killed and third person was flown to the hospital after a crash Monday morning in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

First Sgt. S.B. Lewis said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. along McGirt Ginn Road.

He said the car ran off the road to the right, came back onto the road, overcorrected the crossed the center line.

The car then ran off the road, hit a ditch, and continued driving straight into a road sign where it then overturned and hit a utility pole before resting on its roof, Lewis said.

The driver, 19-year-old Dylan Bullard of Laurinburg, and 15-year-old Julian Strickland of Maxton died at the scene.

A third passenger was life-flighted from the scene.

Lewis added that no one in the car had on a seatbelt.

