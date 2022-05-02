Myrtle Beach leaders predict rise in tourism compared to past two years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s National Travel and Tourism week across the Palmetto State, and with travel and tourism being the Grand Strand’s bread and butter, it was cause for celebration.

With the new slogan in place, “We are the beach,” the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said it expects a rise in tourism in 2022 compared to the last two years. It’s thanks to looser travel restrictions and the United States beginning to transition out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase.

“We are seeing people very comfortable coming from all corners of the U.S and we have seen our Canadian people come this spring as well,” said MBACC President and CEO Karen Riordan.

During their 83rd annual meeting a few weeks ago, the chamber discussed the accomplishments over the past year and what’s ahead for the organization.

According to Costar Insight, Myrtle Beach was the number one market for hotel revenue recovery in the country last year. The chamber hopes to maintain that legacy this year with community initiatives.

“Keeping Myrtle Beach Beautiful, we believe that is an example of that. People are pitching for their neighborhood or business area to stay clean and bright, clean and safe, so people can feel safe coming back to that area. You are going to see us continue to really push hard on those efforts,” Riordan explained.

Meanwhile, new lodging data shows as of April 27, 2022, hotel and rental bookings for the next 60 days are pacing 25.1 points ahead of 2020 and 7.3 points behind of 2021, which experts believe is a steady pace and expect the Grand Strand to see more of an increase in the next couple of months.

“We are proud to be a top beach site in the community. Really gratify that we were so strong last year and that our effort this year is to maintain that tourist destination for 2022,” Riordan said.

