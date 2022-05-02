Submit a Tip
Marion County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen deputy on 35th anniversary of his death

Marion County Sheriff's Deputy Donald Ray Hayes(Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is paying tribute to a fallen deputy 35 years after his death.

On May 2, 1987, Deputy Donald Ray Hayes and two other deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the St. Mary’s community.

The suspect, Bobby Lee Cross, barricaded himself inside the home and shot Hayes through a window.

Hayes, 41, passed away from his injuries the next morning. He had been in law enforcement for 16 years.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Monday to remember Hayes’ sacrifice.

Cross was later convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

