Lowcountry teacher, podcast host talks about state of education in SC

A North Charleston teacher and host of a podcast on issues teachers face listed the top three concerns she has about her profession.(Storyblocks)
By Raphael James
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the state recognizes the first week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week, a North Charleston teacher is laying out a number of areas she believes need to be improved in the teaching profession.

Shaquira Langley, a teacher at Meeting Street Elementary at Brentwood in North Charleston, also hosts “The Millenial Teacher Podcast.”

Langley said she loves teaching even with the challenges of trying to educate during a pandemic.

“As educators, every day is a challenge, but when COVID had we were faced with a new way of learning,” she says. “That looks like zoom meetings, that looks like plexiglass, that look like masks.”

But she says among the issues that concern her about her profession, one of the biggest is allowing teachers to have a bigger voice in decision making.

“I need teacher voices to be elevated,” she said. “I need that every middle, beginning, end of the school year, policy and decision-makers are bringing in teachers into these decision-making rooms.”

She also says says teacher pay and the involvement of parents are also critical needs that should be addressed.

