Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

LongHorn employee celebrates 1 million steaks grilled

Gayle Dudley was named “grill master legend” after grilling 1 million steaks and was honored...
Gayle Dudley was named “grill master legend” after grilling 1 million steaks and was honored with a surprise ceremony where she was given a special gold chef’s coat and a $5,000 check.(KZWARD Photography via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Talk about a job “well done.”

Gayle Dudley, an employee at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Georgia, just reached a huge milestone – she’s grilled a whopping 1 million steaks.

Dudley has been cooking at the LongHorn location in Columbus for 20 years.

She was named “grill master legend” after hitting the seven-digit landmark and was honored with a surprise ceremony where she was given a special gold chef’s coat and a $5,000 check.

LongHorn’s parent company, Darden Restaurants, said Dudley is one of only 14 workers to ever surpass grilling 1 million steaks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 in custody after police investigation in Socastee
Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small fire at the SkyWheel overnight.
Small fire overnight forces SkyWheel to temporarily close
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Gabrielle Nichole Wright-Bey
Marlboro County woman charged after marijuana found in vehicle with child inside

Latest News

FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston.
Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Darlington man sentenced to 12+ years in Federal Prison on drug charge
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile
A testing oversight forced the state to call off the execution of Oscar Smith an hour before he...
Tennessee pauses executions, will review lethal injections
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris negative for COVID-19 after taking antiviral pill