Joint operation across Carolina border leads to drug seizure, arrests of Myrtle Beach men

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A joint operation by Horry County police and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has led to a major drug seizure.

Hassan Benhamedane, 42 and Andrew Morton, 38, both of Myrtle Beach face several charges including trafficking heroin and trafficking meth.

Hassan Benhamedane, Andrew Morton (Source: Brunswick County Detention Center)

On Friday, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with the office’s Selective Enforcement Unit, conducted a traffic stop on a pick-up truck along Highway 17 in North Carolina.

Benhamedane was the driver and Morton was the passenger, according to authorities.

During the traffic stop, the following items were seized:

157.9 grams of methamphetamine

44.3 grams of heroin

6.5 grams of marijuana

10.2 grams of crack cocaine

11.6 grams of pressed fentanyl pills

24 dosage units of alprazolam

5 amphetamine pills

2 unknown pills

After the traffic stop, a search warrant was done on Benhamedane’s home on Old Bryan Road in the Myrtle Beach area.

Police seized the following from the home:

1,438.5 grams of marijuana

224.7 grams of cocaine

37.1 grams of heroin

40.2 grams of crack cocaine

180.76 grams of methamphetamine

More than 100 grams of Xanax and pressed fentanyl

More than $5,000 in US currency

The two remain in custody at the Brunswick County Detention Facility.

“This sends a strong message to those trafficking drugs across the NC/SC border—there are no jurisdictional boundaries and law enforcement agencies across county lines, and state lines are working to keep them out of our communities,” HCPD and BCSO said in a joint statement.

The two men face the following charges:

Trafficking heroin (4 counts each)

Trafficking methamphetamine (2 counts each)

Conspiring to traffic heroin (2 counts each)

Conspiring to traffic methamphetamine

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver (PWIMSD) heroin

PWIMSD methamphetamine

PWIMSD cocaine

PWIMSD Schedule IV controlled substances

PWIMSD Schedule VI controlled substances

PWIMSD Schedule I controlled substances

Maintaining a vehicle for use, sale, or delivery of a controlled substance

PWIMSD Schedule II controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

