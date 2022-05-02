Submit a Tip
Joint operation across Carolina border leads to drug seizure, arrests of Myrtle Beach men

A joint operation by Horry County police and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has led to a major drug seizure.(Source: HCPD/BCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A joint operation by Horry County police and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has led to a major drug seizure.

Hassan Benhamedane, 42 and Andrew Morton, 38, both of Myrtle Beach face several charges including trafficking heroin and trafficking meth.

Hassan Benhamedane, Andrew Morton
Hassan Benhamedane, Andrew Morton(Source: Brunswick County Detention Center)

On Friday, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with the office’s Selective Enforcement Unit, conducted a traffic stop on a pick-up truck along Highway 17 in North Carolina.

Benhamedane was the driver and Morton was the passenger, according to authorities.

During the traffic stop, the following items were seized:

  • 157.9 grams of methamphetamine
  • 44.3 grams of heroin
  • 6.5 grams of marijuana
  • 10.2 grams of crack cocaine
  • 11.6 grams of pressed fentanyl pills
  • 24 dosage units of alprazolam
  • 5 amphetamine pills
  • 2 unknown pills

After the traffic stop, a search warrant was done on Benhamedane’s home on Old Bryan Road in the Myrtle Beach area.

Police seized the following from the home:

  • 1,438.5 grams of marijuana
  • 224.7 grams of cocaine
  • 37.1 grams of heroin
  • 40.2 grams of crack cocaine
  • 180.76 grams of methamphetamine
  • More than 100 grams of Xanax and pressed fentanyl
  • More than $5,000 in US currency

The two remain in custody at the Brunswick County Detention Facility.

“This sends a strong message to those trafficking drugs across the NC/SC border—there are no jurisdictional boundaries and law enforcement agencies across county lines, and state lines are working to keep them out of our communities,” HCPD and BCSO said in a joint statement.

The two men face the following charges:

  • Trafficking heroin (4 counts each)
  • Trafficking methamphetamine (2 counts each)
  • Conspiring to traffic heroin (2 counts each)
  • Conspiring to traffic methamphetamine
  • Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver (PWIMSD) heroin
  • PWIMSD methamphetamine
  • PWIMSD cocaine
  • PWIMSD Schedule IV controlled substances
  • PWIMSD Schedule VI controlled substances
  • PWIMSD Schedule I controlled substances
  • Maintaining a vehicle for use, sale, or delivery of a controlled substance
  • PWIMSD Schedule II controlled substances
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

