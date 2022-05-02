HGTC offering free tuition with an incentive to aid employment in the area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry Georgetown Technical College is offering free tuition during 2022 as an incentive to help aid employment in the area.

Thanks to stimulus money made available by the federal government and funds from the state of South Carolina, tuition during the spring, summer and fall semesters are free.

“I want to make a special plea for that because employers need the workforce so badly and that’s why we have the funds available and why the different agencies have made this available,” said HGTC President Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore. “So we can provide the training. Now we can provide the training. Now we need the students and so the money is available to them, and we want them to come to college and get a good job. Get the training and then get a good job. The employers need them.

Horry Georgetown Technical College offers over 75 programs of study. The school looks to cater to students looking to get an associate’s degree and transfer to a four-year university or those looking to get a short-term certificate.

For example, the cost to attend a 7-week class for a certificate to become an entry-level heavy equipment operator is $9,000, but students this year can take that program for free.

“Our employers are desperately seeking graduates and students to come and work for them,” said Dr. Fore. “We’ve got about six, seven companies that have called me recently. All kinds of jobs. They need graduates. So we’ve got a perfect time that we can have a win-win if the students will come here. Get their training and be placed in a job.”

The school also tailers to the needs of employment in this area such as offering culinary, hospitality and health care degrees.

“They are the programs that are suitable for this area,” said Dr. Fore. Every technical college is different, and our programs are tailored to meet the needs of the employers here.”

All current, returning, visiting, and new students are eligible to take classes for free.

Those interested are encouraged to complete the admission application, file for financial aid and speak with an advisor.

You can learn more at https://www.hgtc.edu/admissions/tuition-free.html.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.