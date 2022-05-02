Submit a Tip
Hartsville man sentenced to almost 8 years in federal prison on weapons charge

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Hartsville man was sentenced to almost eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

According to court records, on August 5, 2020, an officer with the Hartsville Police Department initiating a traffic noticed an open Coors Light container in the car’s cup holder.

Another officer who arrived on the scene to assist removed the container and noticed several small clear bags containing suspected drugs as well as what appeared to be alcohol inside the container.

Several officers on the scene also noticed the odor of marijuana while standing beside the car.

During a search of the car, officers located a firearm with an extended magazine loaded with rounds of 9mm ammunition.

During a search of the driver, Shannon Alexis Woodham, 40, an officer located a single 9mm bullet.

Woodham is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition due to his prior convictions for possession of cocaine 3rd offense, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

United States District Judge Sherri A. Lydon sentenced Woodham to 92 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Hartsville Police Department.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Hummel prosecuted the case.

