Florence man sentenced to 5+ years in federal prison on gun charge

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence County man was sentenced to over five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

According to court documents, on May 1, 2020, a deputy with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office conducting a routine traffic stop noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Upon approaching the car, the deputy reportedly saw a plastic bag protruding from the driver’s left pocket. 

The deputy searched the car and located a firearm loaded with six rounds of ammunition under the driver’s seat. 

The driver, Dominic Rakim Ellison, 34, is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition due to his prior convictions for burglary second degree and armed robbery.

United States District Judge Sherri A. Lydon sentenced Ellison to 63 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.  PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Hummel prosecuted the case.

