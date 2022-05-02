FIRST ALERT: Our first taste of summer-like weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hello, heat & humidity! It’s been a while since we last talked about a WEEK worth of heat and humidity but we’re getting our first taste of it this week.

TODAY

Temperatures are mild this morning as you step out the door. We’re in the mid-upper 60s this morning with temperatures climbing quickly today.

Highs will climb into the 80s area wide with some spots close to 90 today! (WMBF)

We’ll reach the lower 80s this afternoon on the sand. Highs inland continue to climb with the mid 80s-upper 80s for inland Horry County and the upper 80s for far inland areas. It’s going to be warm and this afternoon will feel muggy.

A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out today but most locations will remain dry. Rain chances are at 20%.

TOMORROW

If today isn’t warm enough for you, let’s turn up the heat for the middle of the week! Highs on Tuesday will climb even warmer, bringing our first widespread 90° day for basically everywhere inland.

Another warm day with rain chances at 20%. (WMBF)

Another mild start in the morning will give way to the lower 80s on the beaches. Highs near Conway and Aynor will reach the upper 80s to right at 90°. The further inland you go, we will even see some lower 90s across Florence and Darlington Counties. Once again, a stray shower and storm will be possible for the afternoon hours on Tuesday but the rain chances will NOT be widespread.

REST OF THE WEEK

Our best rain chances this week will arrive by Wednesday and Friday afternoons where the coverage will be a little bit. The reason? We get a little bit more forcing for showers and storms to develop!

Rain chances increase, especially on Wednesday. (WMBF)

On Wednesday, a weak cold front will slide through the region, sparking off the potential for a few showers and storms. Highs will reach the lower 80s on the beaches again with the lower 90s inland. That cold front will tap into enough humidity and moisture to spark off more showers and storms than what we will see any earlier this week. Even then, it’s still not a washout with shower and storm chances at 30%.

As we head toward the end of the week, we will be dry for Thursday with temperature roughly the same as the previous days beforehand.

We will keep an eye on Wednesday and Friday. Both of those days have the best chances for widespread showers and storms. (WMBF)

Highs will fall by Friday with the upper 70s on the beaches and the mid 80s inland. Friday very well could be another day with a little bit more forcing and a better shot of storms. Right now, we will keep those rain chances at 40% for Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.