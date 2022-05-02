Final state baseball rankings released by SCBCA
COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The high school baseball postseason officially gets underway on Tuesday, May 13 for our Grand Strand and Pee Dee teams! This morning the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its final set of state rankings. Our local teams are in bold below.
CLASS 5A
1. Blythewood
2. Lexington
3. River Bluff
4. Berkeley
5. Carolina Forest
6. Clover
7. Dorman
8. JL Mann
9. Summerville
10. Boiling Springs
CLASS 4A
1. AC Flora
2. James Island
3. Airport
4. Catawba Ridge
5. Hartsville
6. Eastside
7. North Myrtle Beach
8. York
9. South Florence
10. Lugoff Elgin
CLASS 3A
1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Brookland-Cayce
3. Hanahan
4. Aynor
5. Seneca
6. Clinton
7. Chapman
8. Broome
9. Mid-Carolina
10. Wren
CLASS 2A
1. Andrew Jackson
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Abbeville
4. Chesterfield
5. Woodland
6. Phillip Simmons
7. St. Joseph’s
8. Barnwell
9. Marion
10. Ninety-Six
CLASS 1A
1. Southside Christian
2. East Clarendon
3. Green Sea-Floyds
4. Branchville
5. Dixie
6. Johnsonville
7. Lewisville
8. Ware Shoals
9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
10. Lake View
