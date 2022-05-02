Final state baseball rankings released by SCBCA

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The high school baseball postseason officially gets underway on Tuesday, May 13 for our Grand Strand and Pee Dee teams! This morning the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its final set of state rankings. Our local teams are in bold below.

CLASS 5A

1. Blythewood

2. Lexington

3. River Bluff

4. Berkeley

5. Carolina Forest

6. Clover

7. Dorman

8. JL Mann

9. Summerville

10. Boiling Springs

CLASS 4A

1. AC Flora

2. James Island

3. Airport

4. Catawba Ridge

5. Hartsville

6. Eastside

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. York

9. South Florence

10. Lugoff Elgin

CLASS 3A

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Brookland-Cayce

3. Hanahan

4. Aynor

5. Seneca

6. Clinton

7. Chapman

8. Broome

9. Mid-Carolina

10. Wren

CLASS 2A

1. Andrew Jackson

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Abbeville

4. Chesterfield

5. Woodland

6. Phillip Simmons

7. St. Joseph’s

8. Barnwell

9. Marion

10. Ninety-Six

CLASS 1A

1. Southside Christian

2. East Clarendon

3. Green Sea-Floyds

4. Branchville

5. Dixie

6. Johnsonville

7. Lewisville

8. Ware Shoals

9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

10. Lake View

