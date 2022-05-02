Submit a Tip
Family of man who died after being shocked with Taser sues town of Timmonsville

The family of a man who died days after being shocked with a Taser by a Timmonsville police officer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the town.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The family of a man who died days after being shocked with a Taser by a Timmonsville police officer has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the town.

Charles Green, 33, was stopped by an officer for a traffic violation on April 8, 2021, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

Following a chase and a crash, there was a fight between Green and the officer, where the officer used his Taser on Green, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.

Green reportedly complained of difficulty breathing and was admitted to an area hospital, where he later died on the night of April 10, according to officials.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The family is suing the town of Timmonsville for the “reckless, willful and grossly negligent conduct which ultimately caused the wrongful death.”

“Not only did the officer recklessly tase Mr. Green in the head, he and other authorities failed to inform the responding EMS crews, costing doctors precious time and Mr. Green his life,” said civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers, who represents the family. “This wasn’t a simple mistake. This was gross negligence and, if we don’t start holding people accountable now, it will only get worse.”

The family is demanding a jury trial.

They are also asking for actual and consequential damages to each independent cause of action that will be determined by a jury.

Meanwhile, the State Law Enforcement Division said it is still investigating the case and it remains open at this time.

WMBF News tried to call the town administrator for comment on the lawsuit, but the town hall is closed on Mondays. We have also sent a message to town leaders for comment and are waiting to hear back.

