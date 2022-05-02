Darlington County woman charged with attempted murder after shooting man in the chest

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County woman is in custody after deputies say she pointed a gun at a man during an argument.

On April 28, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Fieldcrest Rd. in reference to a male being shot.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office charged Marta Jaimes Castaneda with attempted murder and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Castanada is accused of shooting the victim in the chest with a semi-automatic rifle “causing great bodily injury,” according to an arrest warrant.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.