Darlington County woman charged with attempted murder after shooting man in the chest

Marta Jaimes Castaneda
Marta Jaimes Castaneda(DARLINGTON COUNTY DETENTION CENTER)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County woman is in custody after deputies say she pointed a gun at a man during an argument.

On April 28, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Fieldcrest Rd. in reference to a male being shot.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office charged Marta Jaimes Castaneda with attempted murder and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Castanada is accused of shooting the victim in the chest with a semi-automatic rifle “causing great bodily injury,” according to an arrest warrant.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

