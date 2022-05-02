Submit a Tip
Crash on Highway 17 near Coastal Grande Mall slows traffic

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash is on Highway 17 North...
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash is on Highway 17 North near Pine Island Road.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash near Coastal Grande Mall is slowing traffic Monday morning in Myrtle Beach.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash is on Highway 17 North near Pine Island Road. As of about 9:05 a.m., the two left lanes are closed.

A photo from the scene shows at least two vehicles were involved.

Additional details on the accident were not immediately known.

Drivers should use caution if traveling in the area.

