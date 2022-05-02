Submit a Tip
Coroner’s office: Pedestrian hit along Highway 90 near Longs died two days later

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The coroner’s office has released the name of a man who was hit and killed along Highway 90 more than a week ago.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 38-year-old Paul Liwock of Conway was hit on Sunday, April 24 in the area of Highway 90 near Quail Ridge Boulevard.

She said he was taken to the hospital where he died two days later on Tuesday, April 26 from traumatic injuries.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2017 Kia Sedan was heading east on Highway 90 when they hit Liwock.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

