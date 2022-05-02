Coroner’s office identifies 62-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle last week in Conway.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. Friday on Highway 701 near the 2300 block of Main Street, according to officials.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Kelvin Smalls died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries. She added that Smalls, 62, was homeless.

The Conway Police Department is investigating.

