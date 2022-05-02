Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coroner’s office identifies 62-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Conway

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle...
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle last week in Conway.(WGCL File photo)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle last week in Conway.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. Friday on Highway 701 near the 2300 block of Main Street, according to officials.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Kelvin Smalls died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries. She added that Smalls, 62, was homeless.

The Conway Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 in custody after police investigation in Socastee
Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small fire at the SkyWheel overnight.
Small fire overnight forces SkyWheel to temporarily close
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Gabrielle Nichole Wright-Bey
Marlboro County woman charged after marijuana found in vehicle with child inside

Latest News

Coroner’s office: Pedestrian hit along Highway 90 near Longs died two days later
David M. Rhoades
Police: Man charged in Socastee investigation fired gun from driveway, hitting two homes
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash is on Highway 17 North...
Crash on Highway 17 near Coastal Grande Mall slows traffic
Marion County Sheriff's Deputy Donald Ray Hayes
Marion County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen deputy on 35th anniversary of his death