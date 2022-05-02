Submit a Tip
Conway police make arrest after shooting leaves 1 injured

Taejohn Johnson
Taejohn Johnson(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left one hurt in Conway.

Taejohn Johnson, 26, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A report from Conway police stated officers were called around 8 p.m. on April 20 to Church Street and Sixth Avenue for a shots fired complaint.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the right leg when they arrived at the scene.

The victim told police he was walking down Sixth Avenue when someone in a red truck fired a shot, hitting him just below the knee.

According to police, the victim then went to a nearby home to get treatment for his injuries. He later left the home and called 911.

EMS arrived on scene and brought the victim to Conway Medical Center.

Police said Johnson was taken into custody shortly before midnight on April 29 after he spotted on Pine Street.

Jail records show Johnson was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center one day after his arrest on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

