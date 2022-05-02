Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Celebrating Small Business Week in Downtown Conway

By Halley Murrow
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s National Small Business Week and what better place to celebrate than Downtown Conway?

You’ll find so many locally owned businesses. From shopping to dining, and specialty shops. Come along with us as we explore some really great ones with Brooke Holden from the Conway Chamber of Commerce.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 in custody after police investigation in Socastee
Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small fire at the SkyWheel overnight.
Small fire overnight forces SkyWheel to temporarily close
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Gabrielle Nichole Wright-Bey
Marlboro County woman charged after marijuana found in vehicle with child inside

Latest News

gst
Celebrate National Day of Prayer in Georgetown
gst
Small Business Week with Backwoods Landscaping
gst
Small Business Week with Thistle & Clover Boutique
gst
Overview of Small Business Week in Downtown Conway