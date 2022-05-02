Celebrate National Day of Prayer in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (RELEASE) - The public is invited to attend a National Day of Prayer Service on May 5, 2022, from noon – 1:00 PM at Joseph Rainey Park, 929 Front St. in Georgetown.

The 2022 National Day of Prayer theme is “Exalt the Lord who established us” (Colossians 2: 6-7 NIV.) The Georgetown community joins more than 50,000 prayer gatherings across the United States, celebrating the 70st anniversary of the National Day of Prayer. The service is sponsored by First Baptist Church of Georgetown in cooperation with the City of Georgetown, the Georgetown Police Department, and churches throughout the community. Dr. Ted Sherrill, First Baptist Church Senior Pastor, will introduce the event. Mayor Carol Jayroe will make the National Day of Prayer Proclamation on behalf of the City of Georgetown. Other officiants include Rev. Gary Benson, Rev. Rossiter Chellis, Rev. Carl Anderson, Rev. Dan Hager, Bishop John Smith, and Rev. Kenny Johnson.

Prayers will be offered for the nation and state and members of the local Georgetown community, including elected officials, the military, the media, businesses, education, churches, medical personnel/first responders, and families. The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, when people are asked “to turn to God in prayer and meditation”. Each year since its inception, the President has signed a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.

