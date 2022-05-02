Horry County police investigate shots fired near CCU’s campus
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University issued an alert Monday afternoon after a shots-fired incident off-campus. Horry County police are also responding.
The CCU alert said the shots were fired on Singleton Ridge Road and Commonwealth Circle outside of Conway, which is near Highway 544.
CCU issued a second alert advising students to steer clear of the Singleton Ridge-Cornerstone Apartments area.
Conway Police and CCU Department of Public Safety are assisting.
