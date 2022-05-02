Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County police investigate shots fired near CCU’s campus

Horry County police investigate shots fired near CCU’s campus
Horry County police investigate shots fired near CCU’s campus(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University issued an alert Monday afternoon after a shots-fired incident off-campus. Horry County police are also responding.

The CCU alert said the shots were fired on Singleton Ridge Road and Commonwealth Circle outside of Conway, which is near Highway 544.

CCU issued a second alert advising students to steer clear of the Singleton Ridge-Cornerstone Apartments area.

Conway Police and CCU Department of Public Safety are assisting.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 in custody after police investigation in Socastee
38-year-old man hit, killed along Highway 90 was construction worker in work zone, SCHP confirms
Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small fire at the SkyWheel overnight.
Small fire overnight forces SkyWheel to temporarily close
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle...
Coroner’s office identifies 62-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Conway
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach expects rise in tourism this season
.
WMBF News ALEXA May 2 p.m.
The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel along Ocean Boulevard.
SkyWheel reopens after late-night fire
Generic prison graphic
Hartsville man sentenced to almost 8 years in federal prison on weapons charge