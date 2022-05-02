Submit a Tip
CCU announces graduation ceremony dates

Coastal Carolina University announced the dates for spring graduation ceremonies on Monday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University announced on Monday the dates for spring graduation.

According to CCU, commencement exercises will be held on Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7.

The events include a university ceremony in Brooks Stadium and college-specific ceremonies in the HTC Center.

Officials said about 1,550 students are eligible to participate in the exercises, which will also be livestreamed.

The keynote address for Saturday’s ceremony will be delivered by Conway native Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Wych will receive the honorary Doctor of Science degree during the ceremony.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

