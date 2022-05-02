Amber Alert canceled for 17-year-old reported missing out of Winston-Salem

Submit a Tip
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) – An Amber Alert issued for a teen missing out of Winston-Salem has been canceled, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 17-year-old Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza was last seen on North Martin Luther King Drive in Winston-Salem.

The Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning. By 8 a.m., state authorities announced that it had been canceled.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Volunteers help out during annual Spring Tide Clean Up in Murrells Inlet
