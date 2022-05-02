Submit a Tip
2 people hospitalized after argument over doughnuts leads to fight

Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg
Krispy Kreme in Spartanburg(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating after a fight allegedly broke out on Sunday evening at a local Krispy Kreme.

Officers said they responded to North Church Street at around 7:32 p.m. after the incident was reported.

When they arrived officers spoke with one of the customers who saw the incident. The witness said she was waiting in line for food when an unidentified black man and woman began arguing with the employee at the drive-through window. Shortly after, the two came into the lobby yelling.

According to the witness, another employee came over to try and stop the pair, but he was shoved to the ground. This fall caused him to hit his head on the concrete floor. A third employee tried to stop the altercation, but she was also pushed to the ground.

Officers later spoke with the employee who argued with the suspects at the drive-through. He told officers that the two suspects initially came up to the drive-through speaker and ordered a type of doughnuts that the store did not have. When the employee told them they didn’t have those doughnuts, they allegedly replied, “why do you have such an attitude about it?” The employee then told them, “order doughnuts we have or don’t order at all.” According to him, this is when the altercation began to escalate.

Both people injured during the incident were taken to the hospital for treatment. Employees from the store told us one of the victims is still in ICU. Thankfully, the other victim was discharged from the hospital today.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects in this situation is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department.

