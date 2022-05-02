Submit a Tip
1 injured after shots fired near CCU’s campus, police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is investigating after shots were fired near Coastal Carolina University leaving one person injured.

Coastal Carolina University issued an alert Monday afternoon after a shots-fired incident off-campus. are also responding.

The CCU alert said the shots were fired on Singleton Ridge Road and Commonwealth Circle outside of Conway, which is near Highway 544.

CCU issued a second alert advising students to steer clear of the Singleton Ridge-Cornerstone Apartments area.

HCPD said the person’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Conway Police and CCU Department of Public Safety assisted.

