1 injured after shots fired near CCU’s campus, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is investigating after shots were fired near Coastal Carolina University leaving one person injured.

The CCU alert said the shots were fired on Singleton Ridge Road and Commonwealth Circle outside of Conway, which is near Highway 544.

CCU issued a second alert advising students to steer clear of the Singleton Ridge-Cornerstone Apartments area.

HCPD said the person’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Conway Police and CCU Department of Public Safety assisted.

