1 injured after shots fired near CCU’s campus, police say
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is investigating after shots were fired near Coastal Carolina University leaving one person injured.
Coastal Carolina University issued an alert Monday afternoon after a shots-fired incident off-campus. are also responding.
The CCU alert said the shots were fired on Singleton Ridge Road and Commonwealth Circle outside of Conway, which is near Highway 544.
CCU issued a second alert advising students to steer clear of the Singleton Ridge-Cornerstone Apartments area.
HCPD said the person’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
Conway Police and CCU Department of Public Safety assisted.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.