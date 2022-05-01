Submit a Tip
WMBF News receives 3 Emmy nominations

(Photo provided)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - WMBF News has received three nominations for the upcoming Southeast Regional Emmy Awards.

The nominees were announced by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Sunday.

WMBF received the following nominations:

  • News Feature, Light Feature - Open Mic Night (George Hansen, Ian Klein)
  • Human Interest - This is Carolina (George Hansen, Meredith Helline)
  • Photographer - George Hansen

The awards ceremony will be held on June 18 in Atlanta.

