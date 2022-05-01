Submit a Tip
Marlboro County woman charged after marijuana found in vehicle with child inside

Gabrielle Nichole Wright-Bey
Gabrielle Nichole Wright-Bey(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman has been charged after deputies say they found drugs inside her vehicle also containing her child.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Gabrielle Nichole Wright-Bey was arrested on April 28.

Officials said deputies were assisting the South Carolina Department of Social Services during an investigation as they located Wright-Bey in the parking lot of the Marlboro County Magistrate’s Office.

Investigators approached the vehicle she was driving and repeatedly could smell and see illegal drugs inside the vehicle with a five-year-old also inside.

The child was removed from the vehicle and placed into DSS care.

Deputies said Wright-Bey was also several months pregnant at the time of her arrest.

She’s charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk of harm and possession of marijuana. Wright-Bey was granted bond after being booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

