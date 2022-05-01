Horry County police conducting investigation in Socastee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A police investigation is underway in the Socastee area.

The Horry County Police Department said in a social media post late Saturday that officers are in the area of Everett Street, which is off Highway 707.

No details about the investigation were immediately provided.

The HCPD is asking those in the area to steer clear and allow officers to do their work.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.