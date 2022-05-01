FIRST ALERT: Sunny and warmer today with humid air returning on Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re expecting more sunshine compared to yesterday. In addition, temperatures will begin to heat up for the week.

TODAY:

For folks heading out to church this morning temperatures are going to be in the low 60s all across the Pee Dee with clear skies. However, we’re going to be warmer today. This afternoon, our high temperatures are going to reach in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and low to mid 80s inland. We are going to mostly sunny skies with periods of clouds. Rain chances will remain low, however, I cannot rule a stray pop up shower.

Highs will be in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and low to mid 80s inland (WMBF)

TONIGHT:

We’ll have a few passing clouds here and there early in the evening. As the night rolls along, the clouds will break apart. Overnight lows will drop down in the mid 60s all across the Pee Dee.

Isolated showers possible late (WMBF)

FEELING LIKE SUMMER THIS WEEK:

If you think today is warm, you got another thing coming. A high pressure system located off the Carolina coastlines will continue to funnel in warm and moist air. Monday, high temperatures will be in the low 80s in the Grand Strand and mid to upper 80s inland. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s along the Grand Strand and near 90 degrees further inland. The south winds are not only bringing in warm air but it’s also bringing in the moisture from the Atlantic. This will make it feel muggy all across the Pee Dee.

With all this heat and humidity this will keep our rain chances to stick around this week. Rain chances will be 20 percent today through Tuesday. The threat for showers increase on Wednesday from our next storm system. A weak cold front will bring a broken line of showers and storms Wednesday evening. This will drop our humidity just a tad bit and temperatures will be about 5 degrees cooler on Thursday.

Humidity returns tomorrow (WMBF)

