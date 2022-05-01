Boxes of unwanted medication fill up during National Drug Take Back Day in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For those who had medication they’re no longer using, Saturday provided a safe and effective way to dispose of them on National Drug Take Back Day.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department teamed up with Tidelands Health and Shoreline Behavioral Health for a dropoff event Saturday at The Market Common.

Shoreline’s Kelly St. Ledger says they are making drug takeback events more accessible throughout the year.

“In Horry County, especially at Shoreline, we are working with law enforcement to do more take back events not just on the national event day,” said St. Ledger. “So we are always trying to go to senior centers, communities, grocery stores and libraries.

Cynthia Dominik from Tidelines Health added locals should take advantage of this event.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to clean out their medicine cabinets and not have those medications going into the wrong hands,” she said.

Throughout the day, the group collected a total of four boxes filled with medication - ranging from liquids, gummy vitamins, nasal spray, nicotine patches and other types of pills.

St. Ledger mentioned that disposing of medication the wrong way could be harmful to the environment and to people that suffer from excessive drug intake.

“Definitely can be damaging for people if you just kind of throw it away,” she said. “Sometimes like people if they are struggling they are going through and are trying to get their next high or get anything they get their hands on.”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson also encouraged all South Carolinians to take part in the event and clean out their medicine cabinets.

“The message is clear and simple: take back and dispose,” Wilson said in a statement provided to WMBF News. “There’s no question that South Carolina has an opioid crisis and this is a way anyone with unused opioids can fight that. We know that most people who are prescribed opioids don’t use all of them. We also know that most people who start using heroin did so after first becoming addicted to prescription opioids.”

At the last Take Back Day in October, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency says 372 tons of unwanted medicine were collected. South Carolina contributed over 9,600 pounds to that number, according to officials.

As for the group on Saturday, they’re expecting another big outcome.

“As many as people give us we will take. So, I definitely think this is successful, We’ve seen a steady stream of people coming in so hopefully continues throughout the day,” said St. Ledger.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.