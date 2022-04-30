Submit a Tip
Scotland County native Zamir White selected by Las Vegas Raiders at NFL draft

(Butch Dill | AP)
By Michael Owens
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (WMBF) - Another gridiron standout from the Pee Dee is making his way to the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Georgia running back Zamir White with the 122nd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

White, a native of Laurinburg, North Carolina, rushed for over 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns in three seasons with the Bulldogs, including last year’s national championship season.

He was also the team’s rushing leader in back-to-back seasons in 2020 and 2021.

White also attended Scotland High School, where he was selected to the U.S. All-America Bowl in 2018 and was a five-star prospect prior to his commitment to Georgia.

He’ll join other standouts from the area on the Raiders, including Horry County natives Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards.

