Lamar native Decobie Durant selected by Los Angeles Rams at NFL draft

LAS VEGAS (WMBF) - Another gridiron standout from the Pee Dee is making his way to the NFL.

The Los Angeles Rams selected South Carolina State cornerback Decobie Durant with the 142nd of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Durant, a native of Lamar, tallied up 38 tackles, 12 pass breakups, three interceptions and a sack last season for the Bulldogs.

He was named the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and was also a first-team AP FCS All-American.

