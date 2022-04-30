Former Marion County deputy dies in ATV crash, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Pee Dee sheriff’s deputy died as a result of a crash.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Brett Thompson was killed in a wreck involving an ATV late Friday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office extends our most heartfelt condolences to the family of our former deputy, Brett... Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office-South Carolina on Saturday, April 30, 2022

“Brett was a true Marion County boy and loved his community. Once he left us, Brett grew as much facial hair as humanly possible and we loved it,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office also called Thompson “a devoted son, husband and father.”

