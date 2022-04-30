FIRST ALERT: Warmer Weekend with afternoon stray showers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will be warming back up this weekend with chances for rain sticking around.

TODAY:

We start the day with plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low 60s in the Grand Strand and upper 50s inland. South winds will help funnel in warmer temperatures across the Pee Dee. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 70s along the Grand Strand and low 80s across the Pee Dee. I mentioned sunshine this morning, however, a weak storm system will bring in the clouds this afternoon with a chance for a stray shower.

AM sunshine with PM Clouds (WMBF)

TONIGHT:

Rain chances will drop tonight as well as the cloud cover. If you plan on going to Pelicans game tonight, we’ll partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 70s at first pitch. By the end of the game, temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Overall, tonight we see mostly clear skies with lows cooling down in the mid 60s in the Grand Strand and upper 50s inland.

TOMORROW:

A sunny start to our Sunday morning. For folks heading out to church, temperatures will be in the 60s. We’re going to continue to warm up this weekend. Temperatures will reach near 80 degrees along the beaches and mid 80s across the Pee Dee. With all this heat, we will see rain chances lingering with stray pop up showers. But, don’t those rain chances fool you, we’ll be mainly dry this weekend.

THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY RETURNS:

A high pressure system will remain anchored off the Carolina coastlines. This will not only continue to bring warmer air but also the humidity. On our muggy meter, it shows that it is going to be humid this work week. Temperatures will continue to increase during the work week as well. Monday, we’ll see highs in the low 80s in the Grand Strand and mid 80s inland. Tuesday, we’ll see highs in the low to mid 80s along the coast and upper 80s across the Pee Dee. These warm temperatures will continue by midweek.

Low 80s in the Grand Strand and upper 80s inland (WMBF)

With all this heat and humidity, this will keep our chances for stray pop up showers. Rain chances will remain low, but we are increasing the rain threat on Wednesday from our next storm system. A weak cold front will bring chances for storms and this will cool down temperatures by a couple of degrees for the rest of the week.

Moisture will continue to build this weekend (WMBF)

