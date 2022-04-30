Deceased ducks at Myrtle Beach area apartment complex to be tested

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - What is killing the Muscovy ducks on the Ivystone at Palmetto Apartments? There might be an answer soon.

“I’ve never seen ducks die off this mandy. There’s at least 30 that have come in, I’ve pulled nine out of the ponds myself that were deceased,” said Kimberly Cerimele, CEO of Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has reached out to Clemson University for help in performing a battery of tests because their tests have not determined cause.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | What is killing the ducks at Palmetto Pointe?

“Inconclusive as of right now, we don’t have the methods to be able to do testing for poisoning and things like that. And neither do any of the vets that we’ve reached out to. So, we have reached out to Clemson University who has agreed to do necropsies and full testing to try to narrow it down,” said Cerimele.

Over the last several weeks, residents say the ducks have been dying in or near the ponds on the property.

“I came home one morning, and I usually have a ton of ducks Muscovy ducks walking around my neighborhood. It’s springtime so they’re moving a lot more, and when I came home last week there were no ducks,” said Heather Parris Thomas, who lives at Ivystone.

WMBF News reached out to Ivystone management on Friday. They had no comment.

Cerimele says she expects the results of the testing at Clemson should be available early next week.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.