Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina’s Kelly, Jones and Heiligh sign with NFL teams

(WMBF/Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By Michael Owens
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - While they may not have been drafted over the weekend, a trio of Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be heading to the NFL.

Running back Shermari Jones and wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh will sign with the Cincinatti Bengals while linebacker Silas Kelly is heading to the Cleveland Browns. All three are signing as undrafted free agents.

Jones and Heiligh will join teammate Jeffrey Gunter, who was drafted by the Bengals in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Jones was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2021 and received an invite to the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. He tallied just over 1,000 yards last season with 13 touchdowns.

Heiligh was also named first-team All-Sun Belt after racking up over 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season. He also received invites to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Hula Bowl.

Kelly, who was known for his trademark mullet alongside fellow linebacker Teddy Gallagher, was also first-team All-Sun Belt last year and was also invited to the Hula Bowl. He’s coming off a 110-tackle season in 2021.

CCU tight end Isaiah Likely will also be heading to the NFL after being picked by the Baltimore Ravens in the draft’s sixth round on Saturday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said a body was pulled from the waters at Morse Landing...
Coroner identifies kayaker after body found in Murrells Inlet marsh
Conway police respond to deadly crash involving pedestrian along Main Street
Demonte Player
Fight over speeding in Conway neighborhood leads to shots fired, report states
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash in the southbound lanes of...
All lanes reopen on I-95 near Florence after tractor-trailer crash
Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small fire at the SkyWheel overnight.
Small fire overnight forces SkyWheel to temporarily close

Latest News

VIDEO: Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall receives Blanchard-Rogers Trophy
VIDEO: Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall receives Blanchard-Rogers Trophy
Coastal Carolina’s Jeffery Gunter selected by Cincinnati Bengals at NFL draft
VIDEO: CCU's Isaiah Likely drafted by Baltimore Ravens
VIDEO: CCU's Isaiah Likely drafted by Baltimore Ravens
Lamar native Decobie Durant selected by Los Angeles Rams at NFL draft