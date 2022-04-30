Coastal Carolina’s Kelly, Jones and Heiligh sign with NFL teams

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - While they may not have been drafted over the weekend, a trio of Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be heading to the NFL.

Running back Shermari Jones and wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh will sign with the Cincinatti Bengals while linebacker Silas Kelly is heading to the Cleveland Browns. All three are signing as undrafted free agents.

Jones and Heiligh will join teammate Jeffrey Gunter, who was drafted by the Bengals in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Jones was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2021 and received an invite to the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. He tallied just over 1,000 yards last season with 13 touchdowns.

Heiligh was also named first-team All-Sun Belt after racking up over 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season. He also received invites to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Hula Bowl.

Kelly, who was known for his trademark mullet alongside fellow linebacker Teddy Gallagher, was also first-team All-Sun Belt last year and was also invited to the Hula Bowl. He’s coming off a 110-tackle season in 2021.

CCU tight end Isaiah Likely will also be heading to the NFL after being picked by the Baltimore Ravens in the draft’s sixth round on Saturday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

