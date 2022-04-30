Coastal Carolina’s Jeffery Gunter selected by Cincinnati Bengals at NFL draft

LAS VEGAS (WMBF) - Another former Chanticleer will be taking his game to the next level.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Coastal Carolina defensive standout Jeffery Gunter in the 252nd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Gunter finished his Coastal career with 174 total tackles in 48 games, including 58 in 2020 and 48 in 2021. He also finished both seasons with 6.5 sacks, respectively.

Gunter was a second-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2021 and received invites to the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

He was also the second Chanticleer to be selected Saturday, with tight end Isaiah Likely heading to the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the day.

