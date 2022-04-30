Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina’s Jeffery Gunter selected by Cincinnati Bengals at NFL draft

(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WMBF) - Another former Chanticleer will be taking his game to the next level.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Coastal Carolina defensive standout Jeffery Gunter in the 252nd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

MORE COVERAGE | One-on-one with NFL Draft prospect Jeffrey Gunter of CCU

Gunter finished his Coastal career with 174 total tackles in 48 games, including 58 in 2020 and 48 in 2021. He also finished both seasons with 6.5 sacks, respectively.

Gunter was a second-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2021 and received invites to the 2022 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

He was also the second Chanticleer to be selected Saturday, with tight end Isaiah Likely heading to the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the day.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said a body was pulled from the waters at Morse Landing...
Coroner identifies kayaker after body found in Murrells Inlet marsh
Conway police respond to deadly crash involving pedestrian along Main Street
Demonte Player
Fight over speeding in Conway neighborhood leads to shots fired, report states
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash in the southbound lanes of...
All lanes reopen on I-95 near Florence after tractor-trailer crash
Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small fire at the SkyWheel overnight.
Small fire overnight forces SkyWheel to temporarily close

Latest News

VIDEO: Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall receives Blanchard-Rogers Trophy
VIDEO: Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall receives Blanchard-Rogers Trophy
Coastal Carolina’s Kelly, Jones and Heiligh sign with NFL teams
VIDEO: CCU's Isaiah Likely drafted by Baltimore Ravens
VIDEO: CCU's Isaiah Likely drafted by Baltimore Ravens
Lamar native Decobie Durant selected by Los Angeles Rams at NFL draft