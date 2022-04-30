Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely selected by Baltimore Ravens at NFL draft

LAS VEGAS (WMBF) - Another former Chanticleer will be taking his game to the next level.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely with the 139th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Likely is coming off a career year at Coastal, scoring 12 touchdowns and totaling just over 900 receiving yards in 2021. He eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark for his career, hauling in 27 touchdowns during his four years with the Chants.

His performance in 2021 earned him several accolades, including being named a second-team All-American by The Football Writers of Association of America, The Walter Camp Football Foundation and Pro Football Network.

He was also a first-team All-Sun Belt selection and received invites to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl and 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

