Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely selected by Baltimore Ravens at NFL draft

(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WMBF) - Another former Chanticleer will be taking his game to the next level.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely with the 139th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

MORE COVERAGE | One on one with NFL Draft prospect Isaiah Likely of CCU

Likely is coming off a career year at Coastal, scoring 12 touchdowns and totaling just over 900 receiving yards in 2021. He eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark for his career, hauling in 27 touchdowns during his four years with the Chants.

His performance in 2021 earned him several accolades, including being named a second-team All-American by The Football Writers of Association of America, The Walter Camp Football Foundation and Pro Football Network.

He was also a first-team All-Sun Belt selection and received invites to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl and 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said a body was pulled from the waters at Morse Landing...
Coroner identifies kayaker after body found in Murrells Inlet marsh
Conway police respond to deadly crash involving pedestrian along Main Street
Demonte Player
Fight over speeding in Conway neighborhood leads to shots fired, report states
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash in the southbound lanes of...
All lanes reopen on I-95 near Florence after tractor-trailer crash
Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a small fire at the SkyWheel overnight.
Small fire overnight forces SkyWheel to temporarily close

Latest News

VIDEO: Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall receives Blanchard-Rogers Trophy
VIDEO: Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall receives Blanchard-Rogers Trophy
Lamar native Decobie Durant selected by Los Angeles Rams at NFL draft
Scotland County native Zamir White selected by Las Vegas Raiders at NFL draft
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) passes against Arkansas during the first half of an...
Carolina Panthers trade up, select QB Matt Corral in third round of NFL Draft