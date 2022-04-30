Carolina Panthers trade up, select QB Matt Corral in third round of NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After electing to choose an offensive tackle in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers potentially have their quarterback of the future.

The team traded into the third round on Friday night to select Matt Corral, who played collegiately at Ole Miss.

In two years as the Rebels’ full-time starting quarterback, Corral passed for more than 6,500 yards and 49 touchdowns.

He also added over 900 rushing yards during the two seasons with 15 touchdowns.

Corral came into the draft as one of the top quarterback prospects, but was available when it came time to make the 94th overall pick.

He will join Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker as the only quarterbacks currently on Carolina’s roster.

The team signed Cam Newton last season after Darnold went down with an injury, but he couldn’t hold onto the starting job when Darnold returned.

The Panthers traded with the New England Patriots to get back into the third round. In exchange for the 94th pick, Carolina is sending its fourth-round pick (No. 137) and its 2023 third-rounder to New England.

Prior to the trade Friday night, the Panthers were without any second or third-round picks after trading for Sam Darnold and C.J. Henderson last season.

