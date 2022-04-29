Volunteers help ducks, ducklings at Marion County Animal Shelter after oil and gas leak into pond

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Volunteers arrived in Marion County to help the area’s animal shelter after an oil and gas leak on Friday.

In a Facebook post at around 8 a.m., the shelter said someone at its shop struck an oil and gas tank, leaking it into their pond before it could be blocked off.

THIS IS A EMERGENCY!!!! We need all the help we can get today and lots of dawn dish soap. Someone at the shop hit the... Posted by Marion County SC Animal Shelter on Friday, April 29, 2022

The shelter also asked for help catching and washing ducks and ducklings, as well as relocating them. They also asked the community to bring out dish soap to use for cleaning.

A few hours later, they provided an update, saying that volunteers from the Marion County Library came out to help. The shelter said most of the ducks and ducklings were all washed within an hour and a woman even offered to help relocate them.

Today has been INSANE !!!! But as always the community steps up and steps in! The Marion library came out to help us... Posted by Marion County SC Animal Shelter on Friday, April 29, 2022

There were four still hiding, but the shelter said they were keeping an eye out for them as of around 2:15 p.m.

The shelter also said it has ducklings hatching in its office who will also need to be relocated.

