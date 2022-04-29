Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

US Army ‘returns’ cake to Italian woman for 90th birthday

The U.S. Army righted a 77-year-old wrong with a birthday cake surprise for an Italian woman. (CNN, WFXT, DVIDS, USARMY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — With a round of “Happy Birthday” in Italian and English, the U.S. Army toasted an Italian woman with a birthday cake Thursday to replace the one that U.S. soldiers ate as they entered her hometown during one of the final battles of World War II.

Meri Mion, who turns 90 on Friday, wiped away tears as she was presented with the cake during a ceremony in Vicenza, northwest of Venice. The event marked the anniversary of the day the 88th Infantry Division fought its way into the city on April 28, 1945.

According to the U.S. Army, Mion spent that night with her mother hiding in the attic of their farm in the nearby village of San Pietro in Gù. Retreating German soldiers had fired on the house, but when Mion awoke on the morning of her 13th birthday, American soldiers were nearby.

In a statement, the U.S. Army Garrison Italy said Mion’s mother baked her a birthday cake and left it on the windowsill to cool. But it disappeared — apparently nicked by hungry American soldiers who had already been feted by grateful Italians with wine and bread as they entered Vicenza along its main thoroughfare.

Mion seemed genuinely surprised that U.S. soldiers had returned the cake 77 years later. She marveled “Mama mia” and “Grazie” as a small crowd featuring U.S. commanders and Italian officials sang “Happy Birthday.”

“Tomorrow, we will eat that dessert, with all my family remembering this wonderful day that I will never forget,” Mion said, according to the U.S. Army.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pet duck leads police to body of missing woman; granddaughter charged with murder
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
Documents show police responded to Carolina Forest home hours before deadly barricade situation
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Suspect in deadly Murrells Inlet shooting detained, deputies say
Police: Dog left in hot vehicle for hours in Myrtle Beach
Justin Minor in court for a preliminary hearing on Apr. 28, 2022.
‘Once a dog tastes blood, that’s it:’ New details in Upstate mauling emerge

Latest News

VIDEO: Suspect in deadly Murrells Inlet shooting detained, deputies say
VIDEO: Suspect in deadly Murrells Inlet shooting detained, deputies say
VIDEO: SC Senate passes budget without funding to help complete I-73
VIDEO: SC Senate passes budget without funding to help complete I-73
FILE PHOTO - A whistleblower alerted the FDA to alleged safety lapses at a baby formula plant...
Whistleblower told FDA about baby formula issues months before recall, complaint says
Pam walks down the aisle during her wedding ceremony on a Southwest Airlines flight.
Couple gets married on Southwest flight to Las Vegas
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine