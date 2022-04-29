Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

UK lawmaker suspended over porn-watching claim

Parliament
Parliament is where a lawmaker was allegedly caught watching porn.(Rennett Stowe / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservative Party has been suspended after colleagues alleged he watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons chamber.

Party officials said Friday that Neil Parish was suspended from the Conservative group in Parliament while the House of Commons Standards Committee investigates.

He will remain a lawmaker but sit as an independent.

The allegations against him are the latest claims of sexual misconduct in British politics.

Earlier this week, female lawmakers reacted with outrage after a newspaper quoted an unnamed Conservative legislator who accused Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner of trying to “distract” the prime minister during debates by crossing and uncrossing her legs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pet duck leads police to body of missing woman; granddaughter charged with murder
SLED: Barricaded person found dead inside Carolina Forest home after fire
Documents show police responded to Carolina Forest home hours before deadly barricade situation
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead...
Suspect in deadly Murrells Inlet shooting detained, deputies say
Police: Dog left in hot vehicle for hours in Myrtle Beach
Justin Minor in court for a preliminary hearing on Apr. 28, 2022.
‘Once a dog tastes blood, that’s it:’ New details in Upstate mauling emerge

Latest News

VIDEO: Suspect in deadly Murrells Inlet shooting detained, deputies say
VIDEO: Suspect in deadly Murrells Inlet shooting detained, deputies say
VIDEO: SC Senate passes budget without funding to help complete I-73
VIDEO: SC Senate passes budget without funding to help complete I-73
The U.S. Army righted a 77-year-old wrong with a birthday cake surprise for an Italian woman....
US Army ‘returns’ cake to Italian woman for 90th birthday
The U.S. Army righted a 77-year-old wrong with a birthday cake surprise for an Italian woman....
US Army 'returns' stolen cake to Italian woman 77 years later
Excluding the especially volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 5.2%...
Inflation gauge surged 6.6% in March, most since 1982