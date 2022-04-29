TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks all lanes along I-95 in Florence area

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers headed on I-95 may face some back-ups on Friday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 has all lanes blocked.

The wreck is about two miles south of Exit 169, which is the TV Road to Quinby and Florence exit.

WMBF News has reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol to see how many cars are involved and if there are any injuries.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

