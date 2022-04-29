Submit a Tip
SOS is underway on Ocean Drive in North Myrtle Beach through Sunday

By Halley Murrow
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When it comes to the Shag Dance, it doesn’t get much better than Ocean Drive in North Myrtle Beach. Especially if you’re talking Fat Harold’s Beach Club!

Come along with us to learn all about this weekend’s festivities, some of the live music you’ll hear, and what makes the shag dance such a special tradition.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

