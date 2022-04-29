Submit a Tip
One injured after fight leads to shooting in Florence

(Pexels)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a fight in Florence, according to police.

Just before 11 a.m. Thursday, officers from the Florence Police Department responded to the 1300 block of West Dixie Street regarding a fight in progress.

While in route, officers learned that one person had been shot during the incident.

Two suspects fled the scene before the officers’ arrival and have not been apprehended.

The victim was taken to the hospital and their injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.

Contact Cpl Scott of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or tsscott@cityofflorence.com with information regarding this incident.

